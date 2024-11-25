Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Debt Conundrum: Clearing Arrears and Securing Economic Stability

Zimbabwe's president convened with creditors to discuss plans for clearing $12.7 billion in external debt arrears. Negotiations are underway for an IMF Staff Monitored Program to enact key policy reforms. Clearing arrears is crucial for accessing international funding and easing the nation's debt burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:05 IST
Zimbabwe's Debt Conundrum: Clearing Arrears and Securing Economic Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zimbabwe's president hosted a crucial meeting with creditors and finance executives on Monday, aiming to chart a path to clear $12.7 billion in external debt arrears. The initiative seeks to enable the cash-strapped country to access international capital markets for the first time in more than two decades.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized the significance of negotiating a Staff Monitored Program (SMP) with the International Monetary Fund. The program would pave the way for essential policy reforms, with support poised from the African Development Bank (AfDB) contingent on these developments.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube expressed hope that timelines for clearing arrears could become apparent by mid-2025. Achieving this milestone is critical to securing Zimbabwe's financial future according to Prosper Chitambara, a leading economist, who highlighted the economic benefits of reduced debt and increased investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024