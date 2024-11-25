Stock Markets Surge as Treasury Nomination Fuels Optimism

In a flurry of positive market activity, U.S. stock index futures soared, reaching new heights on Monday as investor confidence grew following the nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary under the Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of Bessent's appointment ended speculation and was welcomed by market analysts expecting potential fiscal discipline. The market responded favorably, with Dow E-minis increasing by 312 points or 0.70%, and significant gains noted in S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures.

Market strategists emphasized Bessent's fiscal conservatism as a promising factor for economic stability, with hopes for controlled government borrowing and moderated inflationary pressures. Major banks and tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon reported premarket gains, further buoying investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)