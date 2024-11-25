Left Menu

Stock Markets Surge as Treasury Nomination Fuels Optimism

U.S. stock markets hit record highs fueled by investor optimism over Scott Bessent's nomination as Treasury Secretary in the Trump administration. Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures increased, with major banks seeing premarket gains. The potential for fiscal discipline and a steady economic policy under Bessent boosts market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a flurry of positive market activity, U.S. stock index futures soared, reaching new heights on Monday as investor confidence grew following the nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary under the Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of Bessent's appointment ended speculation and was welcomed by market analysts expecting potential fiscal discipline. The market responded favorably, with Dow E-minis increasing by 312 points or 0.70%, and significant gains noted in S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures.

Market strategists emphasized Bessent's fiscal conservatism as a promising factor for economic stability, with hopes for controlled government borrowing and moderated inflationary pressures. Major banks and tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon reported premarket gains, further buoying investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

