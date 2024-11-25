Left Menu

Dollar Retreat: Markets Recalibrate Amid Treasury Secretary Pick

The dollar eased after strong gains as markets reacted positively to Trump's Treasury secretary pick, Scott Bessent. Despite favoring a strong dollar, his selection reassured bond markets, lowering yields. The currency's dip comes amidst fluctuating expectations around U.S. and EU monetary policies, affecting forex dynamics globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a pullback on Monday following a period of significant gains, prompted by positive reactions from financial markets to the appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Bond yields fell as Bessent, known for his fiscal conservatism, was welcomed by traders.

Despite his preference for a strong dollar, Bessent's appointment brought concerns about the currency's rate advantage, seeing a dip in the dollar index to 107.22, off from its recent high. Meanwhile, euro recovery against the dollar highlighted varied economic expectations between regions, notably with ECB's potential rate cuts.

In the meantime, bitcoin hovered just below a major milestone, reflecting market anticipation of regulatory changes under Trump's administration. These movements across multiple financial landscapes underscore the ongoing recalibrations in global economic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

