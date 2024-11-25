Left Menu

Heroes on the Tracks: Railway Workers Prevent Disasters

Three East Coast Railway employees were honored for their vigilance, which prevented potential accidents. ECoR GM Parmeshwar Funkwal praised their dedication and quick actions in maintaining train safety. Their recognition underscores the importance of diligence among railway staff to ensure secure train operations.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:05 IST
On Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) celebrated the vigilance of three employees whose alert actions averted major accidents, highlighting the critical role of human oversight in railway safety.

ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal acknowledged the exceptional performance of the employees, emphasizing the swift actions taken by Track Maintainer Yogesh Kumar, Token Points Man Pradyumna Kumar Panda, and Token Points Man Premjit Acharya.

Funkwal praised the dedication and hard work of railway maintenance staff, underscoring the importance of recognizing such commitment to inspire others and ensure the continued safety of train operations.

