Heroes on the Tracks: Railway Workers Prevent Disasters

On Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) celebrated the vigilance of three employees whose alert actions averted major accidents, highlighting the critical role of human oversight in railway safety.

ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal acknowledged the exceptional performance of the employees, emphasizing the swift actions taken by Track Maintainer Yogesh Kumar, Token Points Man Pradyumna Kumar Panda, and Token Points Man Premjit Acharya.

Funkwal praised the dedication and hard work of railway maintenance staff, underscoring the importance of recognizing such commitment to inspire others and ensure the continued safety of train operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)