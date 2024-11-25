Left Menu

Fatal DHL Cargo Plane Crash Investigated Amid Terrorism Concerns

A DHL cargo plane crashed in Vilnius, Lithuania, resulting in one death and several injuries. Officials are investigating terrorism links as similar incidents occurred in Germany earlier. The investigation involves multiple agencies, focusing on the events leading to the crash.

A DHL cargo plane crashed while landing at Vilnius airport in Lithuania, killing one person and injuring three. The crash scattered debris that damaged nearby property, necessitating an evacuation. Blaze from the wreckage was promptly tackled by fire services.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-400, was operated by Swiftair for DHL and had originated from Leipzig, Germany. No signs of sabotage have been confirmed, despite ongoing terrorism-related investigations into similar incidents in Germany. Key aviation data and conversations revealed no abnormalities before the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing sparks from the plane before impact. With the plane breaking into pieces upon landing, investigations by Lithuanian and German authorities, along with DHL, aim to uncover the cause amid broader regional concerns.

