Tragedy in Lithuania: Investigative Probes Begin After DHL Cargo Plane Crash

A DHL cargo plane crashed in Vilnius, Lithuania, killing one Spanish crew member. Lithuania, suspecting potential sabotage, is investigating. No ground injuries occurred. Speculations on Russian involvement rise as similar incidents in Europe are noted. Investigations with international support are underway with emphasis on avoiding premature conclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A DHL cargo plane crashed while approaching the Vilnius airport in Lithuania, fatally injuring a Spanish crew member and sparing those on the ground. The incident is under investigation for potential sabotage links, amidst rising concerns over Russian interference.

The crash, captured on surveillance video, shows the aircraft descending normally before erupting into a fireball. Lithuanian officials, while pursuing several investigative lines, refrained from premature conclusions. However, suspicions loom over Russian involvement amid ongoing tensions and similar sabotages across Europe.

With the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation stepping in, the international community watches closely. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė emphasized the need for thorough investigations and dismissed speculation, underscoring the gravity of the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

