Deadly Blast Claims Lives of Russian Officers Amid Rising Tensions

In a tragic turn of events, a bomb blast in Russia claimed the lives of two police officers and a bystander on Wednesday. The explosion occurred near the site where a high-ranking general was killed just days prior.

According to RIA Novosti, the incident unfolded when two officers spotted a suspicious individual near a police car on Yeletskaya Street. As they approached to detain the suspect, an explosive device was detonated, resulting in their deaths and injuring another person nearby.

The blast follows the assassination of Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, who was killed in a car bombing earlier this week in the capital. Investigations into the recent explosion are ongoing, with authorities examining surveillance footage and suspecting a link to Ukrainian secret services amid ongoing drone attacks over Russian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)