Plane Crash Near San Jose: Uncertainty Surrounds Passenger Conditions

A tragic plane crash has occurred just outside Costa Rica's capital, San Jose, involving six passengers aboard, according to a report from the country's civil aviation authority.

The crash took place on Monday, and as of now, the conditions of those on board have not been disclosed. Authorities are working to gather more information on the incident.

This developing story has captured the attention of the nation as officials continue their efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the crash and the welfare of the passengers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)