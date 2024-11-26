Trio Injured in Speedy SUV Incident in Maharashtra
Three individuals sustained injuries when a speeding SUV lost control and hit them in Shrigonda tehsil, Maharashtra. The mishap occurred near Dhawalgaon bus stand, and the victims are stable in hospital. The driver faces charges of rash driving.
In a startling incident in Shrigonda tehsil of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, three people were injured after a speeding SUV crashed into them. Local police confirmed the incident, which occurred on Monday morning outside the bus stand in Dhawalgaon.
According to an officer from Belwandi police station, the driver of the Thar SUV lost control, tragically striking three men. Thankfully, the injured individuals were quickly taken to a nearby hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition.
A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver, further investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
