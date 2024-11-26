Battery Smart Welcomes Financial Expert Amit Bhardwaj as New CFO
Battery Smart has appointed Amit Bhardwaj as Chief Financial Officer to steer financial strategy and achieve scalable profitability. With over two decades of experience, Bhardwaj aims to enhance governance processes as the company expands in the electric mobility sector.
Battery Smart has announced the appointment of Amit Bhardwaj as its new Chief Financial Officer. Bhardwaj will lead the company's financial strategy to drive growth.
Amit Bhardwaj brings over two decades of expertise in financial strategy and risk management. His role will focus on improving profitability and strengthening internal controls.
Before joining Battery Smart, Bhardwaj held key positions at Jubilant FoodWorks, Cars24, and more. His experience is expected to support the company's expansion in the electric mobility sector.
