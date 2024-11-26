Ola Electric Accelerates into Commercial Segment with 'Gig' Scooters

On Tuesday, Ola Electric announced its entry into the commercial vehicle market with the launch of its 'Gig' range of scooters, targeting gig workers with an introductory price of Rs 39,999.

The company further revealed the S1 Z model, designed for personal use by urban commuters, priced at Rs 59,999.

The 'Gig' range caters to gig workers who make frequent short trips or longer hauls, available for business purchases and rentals.

The 'Gig' variant offers a range of 112 km on a single charge, reaching speeds up to 25 kmph, while the 'Gig+' model accommodates longer distances and heavier loads, boasting a top speed of 45 kmph.

Ola Electric's chairman noted that these launches aim to boost electric vehicle adoption by providing affordable and reliable options.

The S1 Z range, featuring the 'S1 Z' and 'S1 Z+', offers versatile usage with dual removable batteries for ranges up to 75 km.

Additionally, Ola launched the PowerPod inverter, priced at Rs 9,999, to power homes with portable batteries.

