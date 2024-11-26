Left Menu

Pakistan and Belarus Forge Strategic Cooperation Roadmap

Pakistan and Belarus have agreed to create a strategic cooperation roadmap focusing on agriculture, IT, and machinery manufacturing. In discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Aleksandr Lukashenko, plans were made to finalize agreements in two weeks, with formal signings expected in February.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan and Belarus concurred on Tuesday to develop a strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as agriculture, mines and minerals, information technology, and heavy machinery manufacturing.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad. According to an official statement, further discussions will occur in two weeks to solidify these plans into actionable steps, followed by official agreements slated for February next year.

Belarus President Lukashenko praised Pakistan as a close ally, expressing an eagerness to share Belarusian technologies and purchase Pakistani textiles. This bilateral collaboration spans diverse areas, including defense, as both parties examined a broad array of bilateral relations and regional events during delegation-level talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

