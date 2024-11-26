Left Menu

Lumax Auto Technologies Ventures into Green Fuel with Greenfuel Stake Acquisition

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd has acquired a 60% stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions' alternate fuels division for Rs 153.09 crore. This move marks LATL's entry into the green fuels market, leveraging Greenfuel's expertise in CNG, hydrogen systems, and automotive safety solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:40 IST
Lumax Auto Technologies Ventures into Green Fuel with Greenfuel Stake Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd has taken a major step into the green energy sector by acquiring a 60% stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions' alternate fuels business. The acquisition, valued at Rs 153.09 crore, was executed through Lumax's subsidiary, Lumax Resources Pvt Ltd, and financed via a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Greenfuel, known for its high-pressure fuel delivery and storage systems, caters to CNG and hydrogen automotive markets. Beyond fuel systems, the company provides fire and smoke alarm systems for the automotive industry, serving top OEMs like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

Lumax's Promoter Director, Deepak Jain, emphasized that this acquisition is part of their strategy to tap into the growing demand for CNG vehicles. Greenfuel's partnership is set to foster innovation and drive sustainable mobility in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024