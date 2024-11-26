Accelerating Assam's Highway: New Contractors on Board

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been assured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that efforts to accelerate the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway project are underway after concerns about the slow pace of work were raised. In response to the state's concerns, 11 contractors have been recruited to expedite the construction.

The delay was attributed to land acquisition issues, raw material shortages, and underperforming contractors, as pointed out by Gadkari in a letter to Sarma. The highway's 127-km stretch has faced numerous challenges, although the segment from Numaligarh to Jorhat has been successfully completed.

With divisions into smaller sections, work is resuming toward Dibrugarh. Gadkari emphasized the need for efficient execution with additional construction of underpasses and flyovers, essential for the boost in infrastructure. The ministers are committed to resolving challenges promptly to ensure timely project completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)