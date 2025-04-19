Left Menu

Gorakhpur's Leap Forward: CM Yogi Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded the expansion of Gorakhpur's infrastructure with the inauguration of several projects, including a rest house at AIIMS Gorakhpur and a grain-based ethanol plant. These efforts are aligned with PM Modi's vision for a developed India, boosting healthcare and attracting industrial investments.

Gorakhpur's Leap Forward: CM Yogi Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster Gorakhpur's infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath and laid foundational stones for vital projects on Saturday. Adityanath addressed public grievances and emphasized the continuous progress of AIIMS Gorakhpur, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

Among the initiatives unveiled, Yogi laid the foundation for a 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS Gorakhpur, a project supported by the Power Grid Corporation of India as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts. This Rs 44 crore facility aims to assist patients and their families visiting from afar.

Additionally, in the industrial arena, CM Yogi inaugurated a substantial grain-based ethanol plant within the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority region, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. The plant is set to produce up to 5 lakh litres of ethanol daily. Yogi hailed these developments as transformational, spotlighting GIDA's attraction of over Rs 15,000 crore in investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

