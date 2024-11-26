Trump's Tariffs Loom: European Automakers Brace for Impact

European automakers face potential turmoil as Donald Trump announces plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico, threatening to disrupt established supply chains and impact profits.

The targeted tariffs could force companies like Volkswagen and Stellantis, who have major production operations in Mexico, to reassess their strategies and potentially shift production to the U.S. amidst a challenging economic landscape.

The move comes as global automakers, already grappling with rising production costs and market competition, prepare for significant change, while European luxury car manufacturers await possible tariffs on EU imports.

