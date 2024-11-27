Adani Group Stocks Surge Amidst Legal Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, all Adani Group stocks traded in positive territory during Wednesday's morning session. Adani Energy led the charge with an impressive near-8% rise, recovering from Tuesday's downturn.

Bolstered by investor confidence, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Enterprises also marked substantial gains on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Amidst a cloud of legal scrutiny, Gautam Adani and company executives firmly deny allegations of foreign bribery, maintaining that recent charges do not relate to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)