Adani Group Stocks Surge Amidst Legal Controversy
The shares of Adani Group firms experienced significant gains, with Adani Energy leading the rise. Despite recent legal allegations involving bribery and securities fraud, the group maintains its innocence. Adani Group assures that charges related to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act are unfounded.
Updated: 27-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:52 IST
In a surprising turn of events, all Adani Group stocks traded in positive territory during Wednesday's morning session. Adani Energy led the charge with an impressive near-8% rise, recovering from Tuesday's downturn.
Bolstered by investor confidence, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Enterprises also marked substantial gains on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Amidst a cloud of legal scrutiny, Gautam Adani and company executives firmly deny allegations of foreign bribery, maintaining that recent charges do not relate to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
