Tummoc Boosts Urban Mobility with Latest Funding Round

Tummoc, a leading multimodal transit platform, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from The Chennai Angels as part of its Pre-Series A round. This investment, which saw participation from several prominent investors, will enable Tummoc to enhance product development, expand global transit projects, and fuel growth in emerging markets.

The platform's unique application offers comprehensive journey planning, digital ticketing across public transport modes, and seamless connectivity for first-to-last-mile travel. Currently, Tummoc serves over 4 million users in 22 Indian cities, positioning itself as a major player in urban transit innovation. Its digital ticketing solutions are particularly active in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa, with a patented all-in-one ticketing system already operational in Delhi.

In addition to expanding services in Indian cities, Tummoc is developing a specialized app for the Dhaka Metro under a white-label project. Hiranmay Mallick, CEO of Tummoc, expressed gratitude to The Chennai Angels, stating that the investment will help elevate their offerings to reshape urban transit on a global scale.

The funds are also earmarked for enhancing operational efficiency in India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities through data-driven strategies. These efforts are expected to strengthen Tummoc's market leadership and scale their innovative transit solutions internationally. Investment Director Damodaran Venkatesan noted Tummoc's pivotal role in providing integrated transport solutions crucial in India's evolving mobility landscape.

Recognized recently by winning the Enroute Challenge, Tummoc continues to solidify its leadership in the sector, building on its past successes like the STAMP Challenges. The Chennai Angels, known for backing emerging startups, finds Tummoc's approach to digital ticketing and trip planning groundbreaking as it collaborates with transit operators globally.

