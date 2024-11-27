Karnataka's Biotech Leap: Anabio's Swiss Acquisition Fuels Indo-Swiss Innovation

In a move signaling a pivotal advancement in biotech research, Karnataka's Minister for IT and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, stressed the importance of Indo-Swiss collaboration. Speaking on the acquisition of Microbe Investigations Switzerland by Anabio Technologies, Kharge noted it reflects Karnataka's dynamic biotech environment.

The announcement unfolded at a special event held at Swissnex in Bengaluru, where Kharge acknowledged the acquisition as a testament to the region's robust biotech ecosystem. He commended initiatives like Elevate and Unnati and highlighted the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre as pivotal infrastructure supporting innovation.

Key figures such as Jonas Brunschwig, CEO of Swissnex, and Mithun Shah, CEO of Anabio Technologies, were present. The acquisition, strengthening Indo-Swiss relations, promises enhanced capabilities in entomology and microbiome research for Anabio, with MIS poised for global growth under a refreshed brand identity.

