Karnataka's Biotech Leap: Anabio's Swiss Acquisition Fuels Indo-Swiss Innovation

Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted the crucial collaboration between India and Switzerland in biotech. Anabio Technologies' acquisition of Zurich-based MIS underscores Karnataka's thriving ecosystem, boosting Indo-Swiss ties in microbial diagnostics, innovation, and sustainability. The event marked the launch of MIS's new brand identity aimed at global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:44 IST
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology of Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move signaling a pivotal advancement in biotech research, Karnataka's Minister for IT and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, stressed the importance of Indo-Swiss collaboration. Speaking on the acquisition of Microbe Investigations Switzerland by Anabio Technologies, Kharge noted it reflects Karnataka's dynamic biotech environment.

The announcement unfolded at a special event held at Swissnex in Bengaluru, where Kharge acknowledged the acquisition as a testament to the region's robust biotech ecosystem. He commended initiatives like Elevate and Unnati and highlighted the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre as pivotal infrastructure supporting innovation.

Key figures such as Jonas Brunschwig, CEO of Swissnex, and Mithun Shah, CEO of Anabio Technologies, were present. The acquisition, strengthening Indo-Swiss relations, promises enhanced capabilities in entomology and microbiome research for Anabio, with MIS poised for global growth under a refreshed brand identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

