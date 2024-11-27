Left Menu

IFFCO's US Awasthi Honored with Prestigious 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award

US Awasthi, IFFCO's MD and CEO, has received the 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award from the International Cooperative Alliance for his significant contributions to cooperative development in India. Awasthi, leading IFFCO since 1993, has advanced its global status in various sectors, continuing the legacy of the award's past recipients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:00 IST
IFFCO's US Awasthi Honored with Prestigious 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award
IFFCO MD US Awasthi (Photo/@drusawasthi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US Awasthi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), has been honoured with the 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award. Presented by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the accolade recognizes Awasthi's role in advancing cooperatives in India and championing the IFFCO model worldwide.

Expressing his gratitude on social media, Awasthi said, 'I am glad and overwhelmed with this historic moment in the history of cooperatives and IFFCO.' He joined IFFCO in 1993 and has since propelled the organization to the forefront of global fertiliser production and led diversification into sectors such as insurance and telecommunications.

The Rochdale Pioneers Award, established by the ICA in 2000, celebrates innovative and sustainable cooperative leaders. Past recipients include notable figures like Dr Verghese Kurian and others worldwide, underscoring the award's prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024