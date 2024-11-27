IFFCO's US Awasthi Honored with Prestigious 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award

US Awasthi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), has been honoured with the 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award. Presented by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the accolade recognizes Awasthi's role in advancing cooperatives in India and championing the IFFCO model worldwide.

Expressing his gratitude on social media, Awasthi said, 'I am glad and overwhelmed with this historic moment in the history of cooperatives and IFFCO.' He joined IFFCO in 1993 and has since propelled the organization to the forefront of global fertiliser production and led diversification into sectors such as insurance and telecommunications.

The Rochdale Pioneers Award, established by the ICA in 2000, celebrates innovative and sustainable cooperative leaders. Past recipients include notable figures like Dr Verghese Kurian and others worldwide, underscoring the award's prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)