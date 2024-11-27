Indian CXOs Prioritize Climate Change in Business Strategy

In a significant shift towards sustainability, Indian CXOs are leading the charge, with 91% reporting increased investments over the past year, according to Deloitte's latest survey.

The 2024 Deloitte CXO Sustainability Report highlights that climate change tops the agenda for 40% of executives this year, underscoring the growing importance of climate equity and a just transition.

The report also reveals that the impetus for climate action comes from stakeholder pressure and expected business impacts, with most CXOs believing climate change will significantly influence their companies' strategies in the next three years.

