Ola Electric's Bold Move: New 'Gig' Scooters for Gig Economy
Ola Electric's share price surged by 20% as it announced the launch of its 'Gig' scooter range, targeting the gig economy. The company aims to serve gig workers with affordable scooters starting at Rs 39,999. This move is expected to boost electric vehicle adoption for both personal and commercial use.
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd experienced a significant 20% surge on Wednesday, driven by their entry into the commercial market with the introduction of the 'Gig' scooter series.
By day's end, the stock had risen to Rs 88.16 on the BSE and Rs 88.10 on the NSE, marking its trading limit for the session. Ola's latest venture is aimed at gig workers and promises to make electric mobility accessible with price points starting at Rs 39,999.
In addition, Ola unveiled the S1 Z model, geared towards urban commuters, indicating a comprehensive approach to capturing both personal and business segments.
