Ola Electric's Bold Move: New 'Gig' Scooters for Gig Economy

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd experienced a significant 20% surge on Wednesday, driven by their entry into the commercial market with the introduction of the 'Gig' scooter series.

By day's end, the stock had risen to Rs 88.16 on the BSE and Rs 88.10 on the NSE, marking its trading limit for the session. Ola's latest venture is aimed at gig workers and promises to make electric mobility accessible with price points starting at Rs 39,999.

In addition, Ola unveiled the S1 Z model, geared towards urban commuters, indicating a comprehensive approach to capturing both personal and business segments.

