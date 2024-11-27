Left Menu

Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, several international airlines have suspended flights to the region, affecting routes to major cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut. Airlines including AEGEAN, Air France-KLM, and Lufthansa have announced varying degrees of service disruption, citing safety concerns for passengers and crew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:06 IST
Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, international airlines are halting flights to affected regions, escalating traveler concerns. Airlines such as AEGEAN, Air France-KLM, and Lufthansa have announced varying degrees of service suspension to cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut. Safety concerns are paramount as airlines navigate the volatile situation.

The Greek carrier AEGEAN has figured among airlines taking precautionary measures, suspending flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until early 2024. Air France-KLM and its subsidiaries have halted operations to multiple destinations in the area, with resumption timelines extending into next year.

Meanwhile, U.S. and European carriers, including Delta and British Airways, have also paused operations to key Middle Eastern destinations. These airlines join others like Emirates and Qatar Airways in broadening suspensions as they prioritize safety amid the regional uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024