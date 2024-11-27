Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, international airlines are halting flights to affected regions, escalating traveler concerns. Airlines such as AEGEAN, Air France-KLM, and Lufthansa have announced varying degrees of service suspension to cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut. Safety concerns are paramount as airlines navigate the volatile situation.

The Greek carrier AEGEAN has figured among airlines taking precautionary measures, suspending flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until early 2024. Air France-KLM and its subsidiaries have halted operations to multiple destinations in the area, with resumption timelines extending into next year.

Meanwhile, U.S. and European carriers, including Delta and British Airways, have also paused operations to key Middle Eastern destinations. These airlines join others like Emirates and Qatar Airways in broadening suspensions as they prioritize safety amid the regional uncertainties.

