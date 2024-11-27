Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Teacher Killed in Head-On Crash with Oil Tanker

A school teacher, Naresh Kumar, was killed and three others injured when their autorickshaw collided with an oil tanker near Madhubani Ghat in Bihar. The collision happened on Wednesday morning, and the injured have been hospitalized. The tanker driver has been arrested, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:40 IST
teacher
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning near Madhubani Ghat in Bihar's East Champaran district, resulting in the death of a school teacher. The autorickshaw he was traveling in collided head-on with an oil tanker, leaving three other passengers injured, the police reported.

The deceased, identified as Naresh Kumar, was a prominent senior teacher at a state-run school in Bhelwa. Among the injured are two additional teachers from local government schools and the auto driver. They are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, and their conditions are reportedly stable.

Mufassil police station's SHO, Manish Kumar, confirmed the driver of the oil tanker has been detained and the vehicle seized. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision. Locals notified authorities immediately following the accident, facilitating prompt emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

