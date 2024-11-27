Tragic Collision: Teacher Killed in Head-On Crash with Oil Tanker

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning near Madhubani Ghat in Bihar's East Champaran district, resulting in the death of a school teacher. The autorickshaw he was traveling in collided head-on with an oil tanker, leaving three other passengers injured, the police reported.

The deceased, identified as Naresh Kumar, was a prominent senior teacher at a state-run school in Bhelwa. Among the injured are two additional teachers from local government schools and the auto driver. They are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, and their conditions are reportedly stable.

Mufassil police station's SHO, Manish Kumar, confirmed the driver of the oil tanker has been detained and the vehicle seized. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision. Locals notified authorities immediately following the accident, facilitating prompt emergency response.

