Tragic Loss: NFR Officer's Body Found

In a tragic conclusion to a desperate search, the body of Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, a Northeast Frontier Railway officer, was found on Wednesday. The discovery was made 20 km downstream from the Lohit River, where he was swept away in Arunachal Pradesh three days earlier.

The Principal Chief Security Officer of NFR had been missing since Sunday, leading to a coordinated effort by the NDRF, ITBP, Indian Army, local police, fishermen, and SDRF personnel. Despite an intensive search and an aerial surveillance operation, Choudhary's body remained untraced until Wednesday.

''It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Subhendu Kumar Choudhary's unfortunate demise,'' said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, extending condolences to his family and acknowledging the significant loss to the railway community.

(With inputs from agencies.)