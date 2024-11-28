Michael Buttstedt Appointed CFO at Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners, a global leader in insurance services, has announced that Michael Buttstedt will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, effective September 1, 2024. Buttstedt brings over 25 years of experience with the Allianz Group to his new position.

Michael Buttstedt joins Allianz Partners from his recent role as CFO at Allianz Italy. Prior to that, he served as Chief Risk Officer at Allianz Switzerland. His extensive career also includes leadership roles within Allianz SE, enhancing his credentials as a distinguished financial strategist and risk manager.

CEO Tomas Kunzmann expressed confidence in Buttstedt's capabilities, citing his deep financial insight and managerial expertise. Buttstedt succeeds Damien Ladous, who now leads Group Performance Steering at Allianz Group, a pivotal financial division within the company.

