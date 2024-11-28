Left Menu

Tube Investments of India Poised to Acquire Major Stake in KCAL for Rs 62 Crore

Tube Investments of India Ltd plans to acquire 67% equity in KC Altech’s Indian arm for Rs 62 crore. This strategic move aims to bolster its presence in the automotive sector by expanding capabilities in aluminium tubes for HVAC systems. The acquisition is set to finalize by January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:50 IST
Tube Investments of India Poised to Acquire Major Stake in KCAL for Rs 62 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tube Investments of India Ltd, a part of the Murugappa Group, announced plans to acquire a 67% equity stake in KC Altech's Indian subsidiary for Rs 62 crore.

This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance TII's footprint in the automotive sector, particularly in the manufacturing of aluminium tubes and parts for automobile HVAC systems.

The transaction is anticipated to conclude by January 31, 2025, pending satisfactory completion of required conditions, according to TII's regulatory filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024