Market Waves: Trump's Impact on Global Assets

November saw winners and losers from Trump's election victory. U.S. stocks and bitcoin surged, but European exporters and Mexico's peso fell. Tariffs may affect inflation and supply chains, while the euro suffered significantly. Tech stocks rode a high, but European banks lagged. Bond markets diverged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:01 IST
November marked a clear division between winners and losers in the global markets following Donald Trump's election victory. The financial landscape was reshaped as U.S. stocks and the dollar gained strength, and bitcoin saw a remarkable surge, increasing by 37% amid hopes for a favorable regulatory environment.

In contrast, European and Mexican currencies struggled. The euro experienced its most significant monthly drop since early 2022, while the peso and sterling also declined against a robust dollar. Analysts remain cautious about the ongoing volatility and debate the potential economic shifts Trump's policies might bring.

Meanwhile, U.S. tech stocks, particularly Tesla and Nvidia, enjoyed fresh highs despite looming tariff threats. Conversely, European banks faced challenges, despite some positive performances, as weakening economies impacted rate expectations. Bond markets showcased divergence as U.S. yields pointed upwards, while European yields declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

