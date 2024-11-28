Empowering Meghalaya's Youth in BFSI: A Transformative Collaboration

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has partnered with the Meghalaya government to initiate a skill-building program aimed at enhancing the employability of youth in the BFSI sector. According to a press release, the collaboration is designed to provide young individuals with valuable skills, increasing their opportunity for employment and self-employment in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines that NSE, with support from the Meghalaya government, will drive this initiative by raising awareness and fostering skills and competencies within BFSI. Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, emphasized the state's commitment to leading the transformative growth in the Northeast region through this innovative student skilling program.

NSE's Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, highlighted the aim to transform job seekers into job creators by instilling financial literacy. The program seeks not only to bridge educational gaps but also to position the region favorably in contributing to India's economic growth.

