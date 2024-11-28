Vande Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Travel with Modern Comforts

The Vande Bharat Express trains, offering 136 operational services, were reported to have enhanced safety and modern amenities, according to information presented to the Lok Sabha on November 21.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated on improvements such as the KAVACH automatic train protection system, faster acceleration, plug doors, and passenger-centric amenities like mini pantries. These developments came in response to inquiries by MPs regarding the rationale for introducing these services.

Vaishnaw clarified that the services, particularly active in Maharashtra and on the Delhi-Kathgodam route, are aimed at achieving optimal speed efficiency without reducing speed limits, while maintaining more than 100 percent occupancy in 2024-25. Feedback mechanisms through the Rail Anubhav platform continue to gauge passenger satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)