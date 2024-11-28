Godrej Enterprises Reveals New Identity, Announces Major Investments
Jamshyd Godrej-led Godrej Enterprises Group reveals a new brand identity and plans to invest Rs 7,500 crore across various sectors over the next three years. The group focuses on sustainability and technological advancements, emphasizing green products and growing engineering and design-led aspirations.
In an announcement on Thursday, Jamshyd Godrej-led Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) unveiled a new identity, planning to invest Rs 7,500 crore over three years across diverse business sectors.
Godrej emphasized growth areas like green hydrogen and energy storage, with investments in two US-based startups.
GEG, aiming to evolve into a sustainability-focused, engineering-led conglomerate, targets significant revenue from 'green products' by 2032, while enhancing capacities in its predominant industries.
