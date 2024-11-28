Godrej Enterprises Reveals New Identity, Announces Major Investments

In an announcement on Thursday, Jamshyd Godrej-led Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) unveiled a new identity, planning to invest Rs 7,500 crore over three years across diverse business sectors.

Godrej emphasized growth areas like green hydrogen and energy storage, with investments in two US-based startups.

GEG, aiming to evolve into a sustainability-focused, engineering-led conglomerate, targets significant revenue from 'green products' by 2032, while enhancing capacities in its predominant industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)