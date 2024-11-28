Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Pushes Industry for NSWS Adoption or Faces Closure

Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged the industry to utilize the National Single Window System (NSWS) for approvals or face its potential shutdown. Calling for industry engagement and feedback, Goyal highlighted efforts, including the Jan Vishwas Act 2023, to improve ease of doing business through legal reforms.

National Single Window System
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, has urged businesses to embrace the National Single Window System (NSWS) or risk its closure. At the DPIIT-CII National Conference, Goyal highlighted NSWS's potential to streamline business approvals through a platform involving 32 central departments and 29 states.

The Minister emphasized the significance of industry feedback to refine the system further. Despite its imperfections, Goyal assured the government's willingness to improve NSWS based on industry inputs. Additionally, he expressed concern over the lack of interest in the national land bank initiative designed to boost investment opportunities.

Goyal introduced the Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill and the Jan Vishwas Act 2023 as efforts to decriminalize minor offences and enhance ease of doing business. He also stressed the need for technological upgrades in government portals and advocated for integrity and transparency in industrial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

