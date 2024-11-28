Left Menu

Government Unveils Wheat Sale to Tame Inflation in Food Economy

The government has announced the sale of 25 lakh tonnes of FCI wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme to bulk domestic consumers. This move aims to control inflation in the food sector. Wheat will be sold through e-auctions until March 2025, with reserve prices set for different grades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:23 IST
Government Unveils Wheat Sale to Tame Inflation in Food Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to mitigate the burdens of inflation within the food sector, the government has announced the sale of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India's (FCI) reserves. This sale is part of the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) and aims to regulate supply and price stability.

According to the Food Ministry's statement, the wheat will be available to bulk domestic consumers, such as flour mills and wheat product manufacturers, with the sales occurring through an e-auction process. The reserve price has been set at Rs 2,325 per quintal for fair and average quality grain and Rs 2,300 per quintal for grain under reduced specifications.

The sales are scheduled to continue until March 2025, although the government did not disclose the exact starting date for the auctions. Last year, FCI successfully sold over 10 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers under the same scheme, highlighting the initiative's potential effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024