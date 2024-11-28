Revamping Pensions: Higher Benefits for a Secure Retirement

The labour ministry is poised to overhaul the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995, facilitating higher contributions from members to secure enhanced retirement benefits, a leading source disclosed.

Under the current system, 12 percent of employees' basic salary is directed toward the Employees' Provident Fund, with a portion of employer contributions supporting EPS-95.

Plans under consideration may permit increased employee contributions to EPS-95, alongside the government's push for job creation through substantial infrastructure projects expected to generate over 1.26 crore jobs nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)