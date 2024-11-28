Left Menu

India Resolves DAP Fertilizer Shortage Amid Global Challenges

In response to a global shortage of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), the Indian government has coordinated with states and industries to secure necessary supplies. Despite geopolitical challenges, India has managed both imports and domestic production to ensure adequate availability for the ongoing Rabi season.

In response to global challenges affecting the supply of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), the Indian government has taken decisive action. In coordination with state governments, railway authorities, and fertilizer companies, the Centre is working to address local availability issues to ensure rapid distribution, according to an official statement.

This year's DAP supplies have been affected by geopolitical tensions, including reduced exports from major suppliers to India and disruptions due to the Red Sea crisis. India relies heavily on imports for its DAP requirements, with approximately 60% of its supply imported. Domestically, the production also hinges on the import of raw materials.

Despite these obstacles, the government reported the arrival and distribution of over 17 lakh tons of DAP at various ports in October and November 2024. This supply has been bolstered by approximately 6.5 lakh tons of domestic production. Additionally, larger states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have shifted toward NPKS fertilizers, contributing to the overall availability in the Rabi season.

