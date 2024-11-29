Indian Market Rebound Amid Geopolitical Strains

Indian stock markets experienced a rebound on Friday, recovering from a sharp decline of over 1% observed on Thursday. The Nifty index regained the 24,000 mark, and the Sensex climbed by more than 300 points. Notably, Nifty 50 opened flat at 23,927.15, gaining 13 points or 0.05%, while the BSE Sensex showed a marginal decline of 10 points or 0.01% to open at 79,032.99.

Market experts pointed out that ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties regarding potential US Federal Reserve rate cuts are continuously weighing on market performance. These factors, coupled with shifting global trade dynamics under Trump's potential influence, add further pressure. Financial analyst Varun Aggarwal from Profit Idea noted that the index saw a 1.5% drop in the previous session due to these concerns, advising attention to the Nifty falling below 23,870, which could trigger further declines to 23,500.

Sectoral indices mostly opened with gains, except for Nifty IT and Realty. Nifty Media demonstrated a significant recovery with an increase of 1.58%. Among the Nifty 50 top gainers were HDFCLife, SBILife, Dr. Reddy, Adani Enterprises, and Sun Pharma, while Power Grid was noted as the top loser. Meanwhile, Adani Green shares rose over 7%, contributing to the Adani group's broader recovery.

