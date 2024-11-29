Left Menu

Wage Inequality in India: A Consequence of 'Pakoda-nomics'

The Congress criticized the government's economic policies following an International Labour Organisation report highlighting wage inequality in India, calling it a result of 'pakoda-nomics.' The report reveals significant income disparities and a low share of wage-workers, with most engaged in informal self-employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has voiced strong criticism against the government, following an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report that points to substantial wage inequality in India. The opposition party has attributed this situation to what it terms 'pakoda-nomics,' a system it says benefits a select few while disadvantaging the masses.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted findings from the 2024-2025 Global Wage Report, noting that the top 10 percent of India's income earners earn 6.8 times more than the bottom 10 percent. He observed that this disparity is greater than in neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Ramesh added that India's share of wage-workers is among the lowest in lower-middle-income countries, with many workers engaged in informal, low-paying, and unstable self-employment. The Congress continues to challenge the government over economic management, citing rising unemployment, inflation, and widening income inequality as key issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

