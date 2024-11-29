Dharamkot Bus Tragedy: Ten Injured in Collision

At least ten people sustained injuries when a state transport bus collided with a pick-up jeep in Punjab's Dharamkot on Friday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place near a village during the bus's journey from Jalandhar to Moga. According to police, the bus jumped a divider and struck the pick-up truck, causing it to tumble off the road.

Emergency services, along with locals, swiftly responded, extricating passengers from the bus. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital. Police are conducting interviews with passengers to determine the accident's precise sequence of events.

