Left Menu

Dharamkot Bus Tragedy: Ten Injured in Collision

A severe accident in Punjab's Dharamkot injured at least ten when a bus collided with a pick-up jeep. The state transport bus veered off course and crashed into the truck, leading to serious injuries for several individuals. Authorities are investigating the incident's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:03 IST
Dharamkot Bus Tragedy: Ten Injured in Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least ten people sustained injuries when a state transport bus collided with a pick-up jeep in Punjab's Dharamkot on Friday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place near a village during the bus's journey from Jalandhar to Moga. According to police, the bus jumped a divider and struck the pick-up truck, causing it to tumble off the road.

Emergency services, along with locals, swiftly responded, extricating passengers from the bus. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital. Police are conducting interviews with passengers to determine the accident's precise sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024