Dharamkot Bus Tragedy: Ten Injured in Collision
A severe accident in Punjab's Dharamkot injured at least ten when a bus collided with a pick-up jeep. The state transport bus veered off course and crashed into the truck, leading to serious injuries for several individuals. Authorities are investigating the incident's circumstances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:03 IST
At least ten people sustained injuries when a state transport bus collided with a pick-up jeep in Punjab's Dharamkot on Friday, according to local authorities.
The incident took place near a village during the bus's journey from Jalandhar to Moga. According to police, the bus jumped a divider and struck the pick-up truck, causing it to tumble off the road.
Emergency services, along with locals, swiftly responded, extricating passengers from the bus. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital. Police are conducting interviews with passengers to determine the accident's precise sequence of events.
