Amul Eyes Double-Digit Growth: A Dairy Success Story

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), known for its Amul brand, anticipates double-digit revenue growth due to strong demand. The co-operative, handling 310 lakh litres of milk daily, reported an 8% turnover rise to Rs 59,445 crore last year and plans further expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), widely recognized for its popular Amul brand, is targeting a double-digit boost in revenue for the current fiscal year, driven by surging demand, according to Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

The federation achieved a substantial turnover of Rs 59,445 crore in the past year, marking an 8% increase, as revealed in an interview with PTI. Notably, GCMMF experienced heightened demand across various product categories, including fresh milk, cheese, and ice cream.

Furthering its growth ambitions, GCMMF announced an Rs 11,000 crore investment plan to expand its capacity through strategic initiatives, having already deployed 80% of the proposed capital expenditure. The cooperative remains committed to supporting farmers' welfare and has successfully launched organic products in its expanding portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

