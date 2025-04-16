Anmol Feeds Sets Sights on Double-Digit Growth

Anmol Feeds, a leading manufacturer in the livestock and fish feed industry, is targeting an impressive 10 to 15 percent annual revenue growth. This ambition follows its current turnover of Rs 650 crore, according to a company official.

The company is set to expand its market presence by establishing new broiler breeding and shrimp feed plants in West Bengal, a venture estimated at Rs 50 crore. Managing Director Amit Saraogi expressed the company's optimistic outlook, emphasizing its debt-free status.

Since its founding in 2000 in Bihar, Anmol Feeds has expanded across West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The company has made significant inroads in international markets, exporting to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, with poultry and aqua feed being the top revenue generators.

(With inputs from agencies.)