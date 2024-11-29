Asia's Fastest Sustainable Library: A Beacon of Innovation in India

In a remarkable feat of engineering and environmental commitment, the Jhansi Library has emerged as Asia's fastest sustainable public infrastructure project, completed in just 90 days. Spanning 12,000 square feet, this groundbreaking project has received the prestigious EDGE certification, a global standard by the International Finance Corporation, highlighting its dedication to energy, water, and carbon efficiency.

EDGE certification is crucial for developers and nations like India, offering international recognition and fostering investment in sustainable projects. By promoting resource efficiency, this certification not only reduces operational costs but also aligns with India's global environmental commitments, fostering innovation in sustainable building technology.

BOOTES, under the leadership of Managing Director Deepak Rai, has positioned itself at the forefront of transformative infrastructure. The Jhansi Library's use of renewable energy, rainwater harvesting, and locally sourced materials exemplifies a new era in construction that prioritizes environmental well-being and community development, steering India towards a net-zero future.

