Left Menu

Chandigarh Tricity: Northern India's Real Estate Revolution

Chandigarh's Tricity, comprising Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, emerges as a key real estate investment hub with rapid infrastructure growth and strategic urban planning. Key developments, such as the PR-7 road, are set to enhance connectivity, spurring economic growth and attracting local and international investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:57 IST
Chandigarh Tricity: Northern India's Real Estate Revolution
Rapid infrastructure development projected in the next 10 years. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh's Tricity, which includes Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, is making strides as a significant hub for real estate investment in Northern India. An impressive surge in infrastructure development, paired with strategic urban planning and high connectivity, is drawing both local and international investors to the area.

The area's appeal is largely due to its seamless access to major highways and the close proximity to Chandigarh International Airport. These features have made the Tricity a desirable location for real estate, benefiting from easy travel links to major cities such as Delhi, Ludhiana, and Shimla. A key element in this network is the development of the PR-7 Airport Road, anticipated to further boost the region's market potential upon completion. Sushma Group's Executive Director, Prateek Mittal, described the project as a major new corridor for residential and commercial development, promising to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion in the region.

Motiaz's MD, Mukul Bansal, highlighted the comprehensive infrastructure boom transforming the Tricity into a modern urban development model. Enhanced roads, smart city projects, and high-speed connectivity are seen as catalysts for the influx of businesses and investment opportunities. This positive impact is echoed by Piyush Kansal of Royale Estate Group, emphasizing the role of connectivity in attracting businesses and fostering job growth, thus fueling demand for quality housing.

Tejpreet Singh from Gillco Group noted the unprecedented infrastructure boom in the region, aimed at supporting both startups and established businesses. The holistic growth driven by well-planned urban development promises a balanced lifestyle and sustainable growth for future residents. Together, these industry leaders are transforming Chandigarh's Tricity into a benchmark for modern urban development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024