Chandigarh Tricity: Northern India's Real Estate Revolution

Chandigarh's Tricity, which includes Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, is making strides as a significant hub for real estate investment in Northern India. An impressive surge in infrastructure development, paired with strategic urban planning and high connectivity, is drawing both local and international investors to the area.

The area's appeal is largely due to its seamless access to major highways and the close proximity to Chandigarh International Airport. These features have made the Tricity a desirable location for real estate, benefiting from easy travel links to major cities such as Delhi, Ludhiana, and Shimla. A key element in this network is the development of the PR-7 Airport Road, anticipated to further boost the region's market potential upon completion. Sushma Group's Executive Director, Prateek Mittal, described the project as a major new corridor for residential and commercial development, promising to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion in the region.

Motiaz's MD, Mukul Bansal, highlighted the comprehensive infrastructure boom transforming the Tricity into a modern urban development model. Enhanced roads, smart city projects, and high-speed connectivity are seen as catalysts for the influx of businesses and investment opportunities. This positive impact is echoed by Piyush Kansal of Royale Estate Group, emphasizing the role of connectivity in attracting businesses and fostering job growth, thus fueling demand for quality housing.

Tejpreet Singh from Gillco Group noted the unprecedented infrastructure boom in the region, aimed at supporting both startups and established businesses. The holistic growth driven by well-planned urban development promises a balanced lifestyle and sustainable growth for future residents. Together, these industry leaders are transforming Chandigarh's Tricity into a benchmark for modern urban development across India.

