Core Sector Growth Slumps in October 2024

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors in October 2024 plummeted to 3.1%, compared to 12.7% the previous year. While monthly production growth did increase slightly from September, declines in crude oil and natural gas, along with moderate growth in coal, cement, and others, highlight concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising downturn, the eight key infrastructure sectors recorded a growth of just 3.1% in October 2024, a significant decrease from the 12.7% seen in the same month last year, according to official data published on Friday.

However, on a monthly basis, the sectors did show a slight improvement, outperforming the 2.4% growth noted in September 2024. Specifically, crude oil and natural gas output saw a decline.

On the positive side, refinery products showed promising results with a growth of 5.2% for the month. Meanwhile, the combined contribution of these sectors makes up 40.27% of the Index of Industrial Production, which is a metric for overall industrial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

