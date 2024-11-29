BMW Motorrad India Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
BMW Motorrad India is set to increase prices by up to 2.5% starting January 2025 due to rising input costs and inflation. The brand, a subsidiary of BMW Group, offers a wide range of premium motorcycles and scooters. Financing solutions and warranties ensure customer satisfaction.
Gurugram, Haryana, November 29, 2024: BMW Motorrad India will implement a price hike of up to 2.5% across its model range. This adjustment, effective January 1, 2025, is attributed to escalating input costs and inflation.
This strategic decision aims to maintain profitability while upholding BMW Motorrad's commitment to quality, performance, and brand prestige. Since its inception in April 2017 as a subsidiary of BMW Group, BMW Motorrad has expanded its portfolio of premium motorcycles and scooters in the Indian market.
Notable models, including the 'Made in India' BMW G 310 series and the all-electric BMW CE 02, are produced in partnership with TVS Motor Company. BMW Motorrad ensures customer satisfaction with comprehensive financing solutions and robust warranty options, including a standard three-year unlimited kilometer warranty and 24/7 roadside assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
