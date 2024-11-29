Left Menu

Black Friday Boost: Retailers Rally Amid Holiday Shopping Fury

U.S. stock futures climbed as Black Friday heralded the start of the holiday shopping season, with focus on retail stocks. Retailers were expected to benefit from increased foot traffic. Simultaneously, central bank policy remains in focus amid inflation concerns, as traders eye upcoming interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:04 IST
U.S. stock futures saw an uptick ahead of Black Friday's abbreviated trading session, directing attention to retail stocks as the holiday shopping season commenced. Analysts predict a surge in retail purchases, with expectations that approximately 85.6 million shoppers will hit stores during this promotional frenzy.

Major retailers like Target, TJX, and Walmart experienced modest gains in premarket trading, signaling optimism. However, extenuating factors such as inflation linger, with the Federal Reserve likely to closely monitor interest rates, potentially influencing investor strategies going forward.

Meanwhile, Trump's recent election win bolsters market sentiment with the anticipation of economic and corporate growth through impending policy implementations. Nonetheless, apprehensions persist about the broader implications of these strategies on international trade relations and inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

