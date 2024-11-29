Black Friday Boost: Retailers Rally Amid Holiday Shopping Fury
U.S. stock futures climbed as Black Friday heralded the start of the holiday shopping season, with focus on retail stocks. Retailers were expected to benefit from increased foot traffic. Simultaneously, central bank policy remains in focus amid inflation concerns, as traders eye upcoming interest rate decisions.
U.S. stock futures saw an uptick ahead of Black Friday's abbreviated trading session, directing attention to retail stocks as the holiday shopping season commenced. Analysts predict a surge in retail purchases, with expectations that approximately 85.6 million shoppers will hit stores during this promotional frenzy.
Major retailers like Target, TJX, and Walmart experienced modest gains in premarket trading, signaling optimism. However, extenuating factors such as inflation linger, with the Federal Reserve likely to closely monitor interest rates, potentially influencing investor strategies going forward.
Meanwhile, Trump's recent election win bolsters market sentiment with the anticipation of economic and corporate growth through impending policy implementations. Nonetheless, apprehensions persist about the broader implications of these strategies on international trade relations and inflationary pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steady Wall Street: Markets Eye Economic Data and Fed Commentary
Russian Farmers Shift Strategy Amidst Skyrocketing Interest Rates
Wall Street Eyes Fed's Rate Cut, Economic Data with Cautious Optimism
Market Jitters: Wall Street Awaits Fed's Next Move
Wall Street Waits on Powell's Insights as PPI Raises Inflation Concerns