Wall Street's Wild Ride Amid Tariff News and Tech Stock Fluctuations

Wall Street experienced significant volatility as indexes gained amidst conflicting sentiment on recent U.S. trade tariffs. The White House's decision to exempt smartphones and computers from new tariffs initially buoyed technology stocks, before caution over broader economic implications tempered enthusiasm.

President Donald Trump's announcement of impending semiconductor tariff rates further contributed to market uncertainty. The Nasdaq surged over 2% before settling back, while prominent stocks showed mixed performances. Apple saw a notable rise, while Nvidia and Amazon faced declines.

Despite initial gains, the market's reaction underscored lingering concerns about U.S.-China trade relations. The S&P 500 ended a turbulent week on a high, rebounding from recent slumps. Meanwhile, analysts highlighted broader economic challenges potentially affecting earnings, reflecting Wall Street's cautious outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)