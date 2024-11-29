Left Menu

India's GDP Growth: Bright Spots Amid Disappointment

The Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, comments on India's Q2 GDP growth of 5.4%, labeling it as disappointing but not endangering the FY25 projection of 6.5%. Highlighted sectors include agriculture and construction, with a resilient labor market and promising farming prospects supporting economic stability amid global risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:50 IST
India's GDP Growth: Bright Spots Amid Disappointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran expressed disappointment over India's 5.4% GDP growth in the second quarter, yet affirmed that the overall growth target of 6.5% for FY25 remains secure.

The Economic Survey forecasted a GDP increase between 6.5 to 7% for 2024-25, down from a previous peak of 8.2%. Nageswaran emphasized that the current low growth rate does not signal a persistent trend.

He pointed out bright spots in the economy, specifically the agriculture, construction, and labor markets, driven by steady demand and strong manufacturing and service sectors. However, Nageswaran cautioned against geopolitical risks and potential policy shifts affecting exports and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024