Volkswagen's Customs Controversy: A Billion-Dollar Dilemma

The German automotive giant Volkswagen finds itself embroiled in a potential legal tussle in India, as it deals with allegations of customs duty fraud. The company's subsidiary, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, faces a show cause notice over accusations of evading duties worth approximately Rs 11,000 crore.

Allegations suggest the company misrepresented its import of car parts, bringing them in as individual units instead of as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units, thereby benefiting from lower duties. Volkswagen has responded by assuring full cooperation with Indian authorities, stating their commitment to global and local compliance.

Volkswagen's involvement in this case is critical, given their robust market strategy outlined in the India 2.0 project, with significant investments announced in 2018. The group's future in India might be shaped by the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

