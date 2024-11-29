Tech Stocks Propel Market to New Heights Amid Black Friday Buzz

The S&P 500 hit a record high in a curtailed Black Friday trading session, spurred by technology stocks and heightened retail focus. The holiday shopping season's onset buoyed Wall Street's main indices, with notable boosts from NVIDIA and other tech players.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also recorded gains, amid expectations of soaring online consumer spending. Adobe Analytics forecasted a record $10.8 billion in online purchases, signifying a nearly 10% increase over the previous year.

The market momentum is further influenced by anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's pro-business policies, though concerns linger over potential inflation and its effect on Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)