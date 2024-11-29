Tech Stocks Propel Market to New Heights Amid Black Friday Buzz
The S&P 500 index hit a new record during a shortened Black Friday trading session, driven by technology stocks and retail focus amid the holiday shopping season. Major indexes showed gains, with increased online spending estimates and hopes for pro-business economic policies underpinned by President-elect Donald Trump's victory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also recorded gains, amid expectations of soaring online consumer spending. Adobe Analytics forecasted a record $10.8 billion in online purchases, signifying a nearly 10% increase over the previous year.
The market momentum is further influenced by anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's pro-business policies, though concerns linger over potential inflation and its effect on Federal Reserve rate adjustments.
