Finance Minister Boosts Bihar with Rs 2,509 Crore in Loans

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disbursed loans worth Rs 2,509 crore during the Credit Outreach in Madhubani and Darbhanga, Bihar. Over 99,000 beneficiaries received sanction letters under various schemes. The event also featured CSR activities, inaugurations, and showcases of local products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:20 IST
On a significant outreach mission, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman spearheaded the disbursement of loans totaling Rs 2,509 crore to beneficiaries in Bihar. This initiative, held in Madhubani and Darbhanga, aimed to uplift local communities by facilitating bank finance to over 99,000 recipients under numerous central schemes.

Among the schemes were PM MUDRA, Kisan Credit Card, and PMEGP, targeting a wide array of sectors including agriculture and MSMEs. In a nod to India's cultural roots, Sitharaman distributed copies of the Constitution in regional languages, underscoring the event's focus on local traditions.

Joined by Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries, Sitharaman also unveiled several infrastructural projects. Initiatives included the opening of State Bank branches and support for school infrastructure. NABARD also pledged over Rs 74 crore for rural roads, with an emphasis on empowering local entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

